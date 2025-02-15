94,005 Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. ABC Arbitrage SA owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,823.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EWH stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.