9,521 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 240,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 277,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.