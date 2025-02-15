A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Issues Earnings Results

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.27, Zacks reports. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 11.01%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $8.46 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

