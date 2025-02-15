ABC Arbitrage SA Acquires New Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,618,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,514,000. Barclays accounts for about 3.1% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3,073.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 667,687 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.