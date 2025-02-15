ABC Arbitrage SA Invests $3.73 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 21,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,062,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,886 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $6,126,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Get Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $522.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $510.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.23.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.