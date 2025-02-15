ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 265,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

