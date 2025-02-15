ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. ABC Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 2.2 %

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

In related news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $392,591.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $470,420.28. The trade was a 45.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Frank sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $29,047.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,274.40. This trade represents a 28.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

