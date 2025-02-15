ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 646,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000. ING Groep accounts for about 1.5% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in ING Groep by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ING Groep

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.