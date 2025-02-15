ABC Arbitrage SA Takes Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. ABC Arbitrage SA owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter worth about $543,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $35.77.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

