Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Abcourt Mines Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

