Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $121.97 and last traded at $121.93, with a volume of 3202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.44.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

