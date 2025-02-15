abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIM) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCIM opened at $21.13 on Friday. abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

The abrdn ETFs – abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks an index of four industrial metals futures with maturities of 1 to 3 months combined with cash collaterals invested in 3-month US treasuries.

