Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the January 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQH stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

