Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.56 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.