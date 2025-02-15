ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ACCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

