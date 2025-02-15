Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,741,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.96.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.