Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,393,000 after buying an additional 281,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,868,000 after buying an additional 169,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after buying an additional 2,401,630 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after buying an additional 390,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares in the company, valued at $27,183,234.11. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock worth $5,535,650. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ICE opened at $166.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $169.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

