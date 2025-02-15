Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $637.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.18 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $239.66 and a 52 week high of $652.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Read Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.