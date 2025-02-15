Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $460.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $607.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.