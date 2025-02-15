Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Accuray Stock Down 2.2 %

Accuray stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $229.31 million, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Accuray by 1,087.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

