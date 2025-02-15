Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Acquires 5,544 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

