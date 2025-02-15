Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,166,000 after buying an additional 911,351 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,568,000 after buying an additional 903,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after buying an additional 827,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $124.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.03. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

