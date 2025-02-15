Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 192 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

