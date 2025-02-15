Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2,416.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $460.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.41. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $607.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

