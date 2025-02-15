Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Raised by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $460.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $607.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $448.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

