Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,440 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.96% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $31,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE:DBD opened at $46.60 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.48 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.