Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $33.35 Million Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,071 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.77% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $33,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $2,445,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,032,854.85. This represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,788 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $103.81.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

