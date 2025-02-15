Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,152 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.42% of LivaNova worth $35,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,092,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,914,000 after acquiring an additional 806,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 133,401 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 695,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $47.68 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $43.15 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

