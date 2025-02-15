Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,120,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,565,773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $43,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $5.53 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

