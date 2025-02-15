Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.45. 805,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,622. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $282.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.43.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

