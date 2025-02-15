Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.45. 805,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,622. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -97.88 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.
In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $14,988,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,964 shares of company stock worth $20,622,925. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
