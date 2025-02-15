American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), RTT News reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

AXL stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $603.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.94. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

