American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Announces Earnings Results

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -2.89. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

