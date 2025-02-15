Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $546.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,272,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

