Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Short Interest Down 18.0% in January

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel sold 62,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $501,345.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,968,886 shares in the company, valued at $15,770,776.86. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

