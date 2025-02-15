Analyzing Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) & Siemens Energy (OTC:SMNEY)

Siemens Energy (OTC:SMNEY – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Siemens Energy and Pioneer Power Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pioneer Power Solutions has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 190.86%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy 3.39% 11.86% 2.34% Pioneer Power Solutions -20.91% -45.67% -19.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siemens Energy and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Siemens Energy and Pioneer Power Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $37.38 billion 1.38 $1.29 billion $1.47 43.91 Pioneer Power Solutions $34.04 million 1.17 -$1.90 million ($0.68) -5.31

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siemens Energy beats Pioneer Power Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

