AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 16.5% After Analyst Upgrade

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AnaptysBio traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 533,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,131,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 65,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $842,177.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,525.60. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $645.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

