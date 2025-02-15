Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Update

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 87,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aron R. English acquired 10,101,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,467,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,627. This trade represents a 188.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 494.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,036,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525,252 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.71% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANEB stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANEB

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.