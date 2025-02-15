ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at C$1.85 on Friday. ANGLE has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

