ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at C$1.85 on Friday. ANGLE has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41.
About ANGLE
