Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Antero Resources worth $26,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

AR opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

