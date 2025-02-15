Apparel Stocks To Consider – February 15th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and PDD are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of clothing and accessories. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on the stock market, potentially profiting from the performance of the apparel industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,071.85. 1,409,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $969.49 and its 200-day moving average is $922.35. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.04. 14,096,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.16. 11,807,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,066,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67.

