AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AppTech Payments stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of AppTech Payments worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APCX opened at $0.43 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

