Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 23.63%.
Ardmore Shipping Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 1,334,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,677. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $436.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.
Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 20.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
Featured Stories
