Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 1,334,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,677. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $436.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASC

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.