Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,552 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $23.27 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Company Profile



Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

