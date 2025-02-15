Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Up 31.3% – Here’s Why

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 368,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 90,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.