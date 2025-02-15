Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

