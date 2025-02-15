Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in January

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,396,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 1,975,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 536.9 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

ASBRF stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

