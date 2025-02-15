Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in January

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,396,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 1,975,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 536.9 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
ASBRF stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
About Asahi Group
