Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASPN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

