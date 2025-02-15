Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

PNC opened at $193.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,620,058.57. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

