Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,737.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

