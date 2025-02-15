Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $31,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,304,000 after purchasing an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

FICO stock opened at $1,795.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,962.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,966.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,670 shares of company stock worth $35,253,683. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

